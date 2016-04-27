A truck overturned on the Inner Loop of the Beltway between Rockville Pike and Connecticut Avenue.

A truck overturned on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway between Rockville Pike and Connecticut Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

As of about 5:20 p.m., all lanes were open again, but about 4:50 p.m., all traffic was stopped to clean up the crash, according to WTOP Traffic.

The truck was carrying a large pipe, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Pete Piringer tweeted. The State Highway Administration will return at 8 p.m. to remove the pipe.

No serious injuries were reported.

The crash is near a broken water main that closed part of Rockville Pike in Bethesda, Maryland.

