A truck overturned on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway between Rockville Pike and Connecticut Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
As of about 5:20 p.m., all lanes were open again, but about 4:50 p.m., all traffic was stopped to clean up the crash, according to WTOP Traffic.
The truck was carrying a large pipe, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Pete Piringer tweeted. The State Highway Administration will return at 8 p.m. to remove the pipe.
No serious injuries were reported.
The crash is near a broken water main that closed part of Rockville Pike in Bethesda, Maryland.
Published at 2:50 PM EDT on Apr 27, 2016 | Updated at 5:39 PM EDT on Apr 27, 2016