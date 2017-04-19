One of Four Suspects Arrested in Red Line Metro Robbery

One of four suspects wanted for beating and robbing a man on a Metro Red Line train was arrested, Metro Transit Police says.

Marcus James Lee, 21, of Northeast D.C., was arrested Wednesday afternoon and faces two counts of robbery-strong arm and one count of second-degree assault for an unrelated case involving a bus operator, police said.

About 5:40 p.m. Sunday, four suspects went up to a man on a train as the train approached the Wheaton station. One suspect sat next to the man and said, “I need you to give me the password for that phone and look the other way, otherwise it will not end well for you,” according to police.

When the man refused to give them his phone, multiple suspects began punching his face and head, police said.

Metro police said one suspect told the man "give me that damn phone!"

During the beating, the suspects went through the man's pockets and stole several of his credit and debit cards, the victim told police.

The suspects ran off the train and out of the station once the train stopped, police said.

Lee was also linked to a second strong-arm robbery that happened two hours later on Sundayon a Q1 Metrobus in Silver Spring, police said. A man told police he was assaulted from behind by two suspects who grabbed his iPhone. The suspects ran off the bus at Colesville and Viers Mill roads. That man was not seriously injured, police said.

Police said they have identified all the suspects involved in the Red Line robbery and more arrests are expected in the coming days.