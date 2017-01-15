One Dead, Two Injured in I-95 Ramp Crash in Maryland

One person was killed and two others injured after a crash in West Laurel, Maryland, on the Maryland Route 198/Interstate 95 interchange early Sunday morning.

Maryland State Police said the accident occurred on the ramp from eastbound Maryland 198 toward northbound I-95 around 3 a.m. They located a Jeep off the road and overturned in the woods.

They said Arden Hall, 44, of Laurel, was killed. Two other people were transported to the hospital. One was identified Howard Thompson III, 45, of Laurel, and the other has not been identified.

The identities and ages of the crash victims have not been released. Investigators are still searching for a cause of the crash but said driver impairment may have contributed to the incident.