The bobcat who was found two days after her escape from the Smithsonian's National Zoo appears to be in good physical health, the zoo said in a press release Thursday.

Zoo officials have released photos of Ollie, a 25-pound female bobcat, undergoing an exam and being placed under anesthesia. Vets then examined her, administered booster vaccines and inserted dissolvable stitches on her front left paw where she had a cut, according to a press release from the zoo.

Ollie will remain in the hospital for a couple days for observation.

After Ollie was discovered missing Monday morning, the zoo set up a hotline and received several tips that described sightings of Ollie on Massachusetts Avenue and other nearby areas. Zoo curators searched the areas and set up traps, but were unable to locate the bobcat.

A zoo visitor spotted Ollie late Wednesday afternoon near the Bird House's flamingo exhibit. Zoo staff searched the area but did not see her, so they set up traps nearby. Ollie walked into one of the traps within 15 minutes of the traps' placement. She was then transported to the veterinary hospital.

Ollie likely climbed through a small opening in the mesh net around her habitat, zoo officials have said.

Zoo staff will examine the exhibit and ensure it is secure before placing Ollie and the two male bobcats back into their home, said Dr. Brandie Smith, associate director of animal care sciences for the zoo, on Wednesday.