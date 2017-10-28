Old Stone House Gets Renovations, Closes Until 2019

A historic site in Georgetown will be getting a renovation but will have to close for about a year.

Workers will be stabilizing the foundation of the Old Stone House as well as repairing some of the house’s old stonework. Unfortunately, the historic site will have to close for about a year, starting on Oct. 29.

The Old Stone House was home to John Suter, Jr’s clock shop back in the 1700s. One of his clocks is still on display. Renee Maher, a Rock Creek Park ranger said the updates will improve the site’s functionality without changing its history.

“Every single major chapter in American history has been discussed within the four walls of this house, and it’s amazing to think that this house has stood the test of the time,” said Maher. “It’s not going to affect the history much. It might actually help us tell the story better than we have in the past.”

There is still time to visit the location before it closes. The museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. this weekend with a ranger available to talk about the building’s history.