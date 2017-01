Dozens of Montgomery County firefighters battled flames at an old middle school gym late Saturday night.

The fire at the old Farquhar Middle School is contained, but crews worked to put out some hot spots until early Sunday morning.

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the fire in Olney, Maryland. Fire crews said there was a partial collapse of the building, but no one was hurt.

A newly revitalized and expanded middle school opened this school year.