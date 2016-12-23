Officials ID Tanker Driver Killed in I-95 Crash, Explosion

Maryland officials are identifying the truck driver killed when a tanker carrying gasoline slid off the icy interstate and exploded.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police announced in a statement Friday that 31-year-old Clinton Lamont Worrell Jr. of Baltimore died in the crash on Interstate 95 on Dec. 17.

Earlier this week, police identified two people killed in a nearly 70-vehicle pileup that occurred nearby around the same time: 38-year-old Alfredo Santos Orellana and 54-year-old Mehmed Hodzic. Officials say Hodzic died after leaving his vehicle and falling over a barrier while trying to avoid oncoming traffic, but the exact cause of Orellana's death is being investigated. That crash left about two dozen people injured.

Police say they are investigating the crashes separately, but both occurred during particularly icy conditions.