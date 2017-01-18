2 in Custody After Shots Fired at Off-Duty DC Officer

D.C. Police took two people into custody Wednesday after a bizarre chain of events that started with shots fired at an off-duty officer. That led to a pursuit and another shooting involving an on-duty police officer. News4's Pat Collins reports. (Published 59 minutes ago)

Two people are in custody after a police pursuit ended in gunfire in northwest Washington Wednesday morning.

An off-duty officer in a private car saw a Mercedes being driven erratically in the Eckington neighborhood of northeast D.C. He called it in and started to follow the Mercedes.

The Mercedes stopped, and someone got out and fired about a half dozen shots before the car sped away.

A police helicopter tracked the Mercedes to the Bloomingdale neighborhood in Northwest, where on W Street the passenger got out of the Mercedes in an alley, police said. A police officer fired his weapon. No one was hit, but police took a man into custody and recovered a gun.

The helicopter then tracked the Mercedes to LeDroit Park in Northwest, where on Fifth Street the driver tried to elude police but crashed into a parked car. The driver tried to run away but didn't get far. A witness told News4 he tried to get inside a pest control truck but was apprehended.

No injuries were reported.