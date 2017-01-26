News4 Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey reports on a teenager arrested in a burglary spree in the Hayfield area. (Published Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017)

A suspect in a string of Northern Virginia burglaries was arrested after an officer noticed the jewelry he was wearing was similar to items that were reported stolen, Fairfax County Police said.

Nicholas Cormier, 19, of Alexandria, was charged with seven counts of burglary and five counts of grand larceny, police said Thursday.

Cormier is the suspect in a string of burglaries reported by residents of the Hayfield View and Glenwood Mews communities between Jan. 10 and Jan. 15, police said.

As police searched for a suspect, members of a neighborhood watch group reached out to residents, and one neighbor provided surveillance video to authorities that helped them create a suspect description. An officer used Next Door, a social media platform created for neighbors to communicate, to spread word of the burglaries.

On Jan. 15, an officer received a call about a man acting suspiciously in the 5600 block of Glenwood Mews Drive. The man matched the description of the suspect.

Police say the officer approached him and and realized that his jewelry was similar to items reported stolen in at least one of the burglaries. The rightful owner identified the jewelry, police said.

Cormier was arrested that night and charged with two counts of burglary; the additional charges were added Jan. 19.