New Year's Baby Born in Montgomery County

One of the first babies of 2017 was born in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Baby Iman Noor was born at 12:15 a.m. New Year's Day at Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville, Maryland.

"She's a blessing, and I think my 2017 will be perfect," her glowing mother, Beniotte Muzito, said later in the day.

Photo credit: NBC Washington

The baby's father said her name means faith and light.

Iman Noor's mother had hoped her third child would be born in 2016, but the infant apparently had other plans.

"She wanted to be a star today," Muzito said.