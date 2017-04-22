New I-395 Ramp Opens Saturday

The District Department of Transportation announced that the Third Street Tunnel Project will achieve a major milestone with the opening of the new southbound Massachusetts Avenue on-ramp Saturday, April 22.

The new portal at 4th and Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest, replaces the Third Street Tunnel on-ramp, which will be closed and demolished. Final surface street construction including repaving, new sidewalks and traffic control islands will conclude later this fall.

“After nearly two years of construction, the Third Street Tunnel Project is entering its final phases," said DDOT Director Leif Dormsjo. "With the opening of the new highway portal, not only do we achieve improved traffic flow and a much safer environment for pedestrians and bicyclists, we have installed nearly $200 million in critical infrastructure upgrades that will benefit generations of District residents.”

Motorists are advised that crews will continue to work along Massachusetts Avenue and H Street, Northwest, between 2nd and 4th streets as the project enters into the final phases of construction.

Among the new traffic patterns now in place:

Southbound traffic entering I-395 will use the new Massachusetts Avenue portal entering from the eastbound lanes of Massachusetts Avenue on the approach to 4th Street, Northwest. Motorists may also use the D Street entrance off 3rd Street, Northwest.

Eastbound H Street between 3rd and 4th Streets will be expanded to three lanes.

Eastbound Massachusetts Avenue between 3rd and 4th Streets will be reduced to two lanes.

All other streets in the immediate vicinity will retain their lanes and basic configurations.

The portal-opening construction activities during this final surface street restoration phase will occur Mondays through Fridays, with weekend work scheduled as needed.

Also, during this restoration phase, motorists, pedestrians and cyclists are urged to stay alert and to use caution when traveling through the work zone. Traffic cones and barrels will be in place, as well as flaggers and signage as necessary to redirect traffic around these lane closures.

Motorists are advised to plan for additional travel time on surface streets, as traffic delays are likely to occur, or use alternative routes to bypass the construction area.