Inauguration came early for the wax version of Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Madame Tussauds locations in Washington, D.C., New York, Orlando and London have unveiled wax figures of President-elect Trump, continuing their tradition of immortalizing every new president.

The figure took six months to complete, with a team of 20 artists working around the clock to meet the deadline, Madame Tussauds said in a press release Wednesday. Trump's hairstyle alone took five weeks to construct, with each individual hair inserted by hand.

"Mr. Trump was the most-searched person globally on Google in 2016 so the pressure was on to perfect his iconic features in time for inauguration," said Therese Alvich, general manager of Madame Tussauds Washington, D.C., in the release.

The wax Trump is dressed in a dark blue suit, a red tie and a Made in America flag lapel pin.

This isn't Trump's first appearance in the wax world -- he'll actually become the first president who's already had a Madame Tussauds wax figure, having sat for a previous figure in New York in 1997. Artists took hundreds of measurements and photographs to get the proportions right, Madame Tussauds said.

Once the 2016 election results were in, these original measurements were updated to create the new presidential figure.

At the D.C. location, Trump will be housed in a re-creation of the White House Rose Garden. This will be a new addition to the Presidents' Gallery, the only Madame Tussauds location where visitors can "meet" all past presidents.

In New York, Trump's wax figure will join other presidents and notable names in the World Leaders Gallery. In Orlando and London, visitors will be able to see Trump in wax form in the "Oval Office."