A portion of Beach Drive will open as another section closes early Monday morning.

The National Park Service said Beach Drive, from Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway to Park Road/Tilden Street, Northwest, will reopen to vehicle traffic at midnight Sunday. The newly widened multi-use trail will open at sunrise on Monday.

At the same time, another section of Beach Drive, between Park Road/Tilden Street, Northwest, and Joyce Road, Northwest, will close to vehicles. This section is just south of Military Road, Northwest.

Cyclists and pedestrians will still be able to use that section of Beach Drive.

Work along Beach Drive is being done in segments, and the entire project is scheduled for completion in 2019.