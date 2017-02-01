Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is expected to announce Wednesday that Nestlé will be moving to Arlington, Virginia, sources say. The company, known best for its candy, currently manages its U.S. operations out of Glendale, California.

The new Nestlé headquarters is expected to be in Rosslyn, the Arlington neighborhood just over the Key Bridge from Georgetown. The company will reportedly move into an office building at 1812 N. Moore St., which has sat vacant since construction finished nearly four years ago.

Rosslyn will be home to the U.S. headquarters for the company, which has its main headquarters in Switzerland.

The company will occupy up to 10 floors, one source said, and will bring at least 700 employees.

It's believed the company is making the announcement today to inform employees at its Glendale office.

McAuliffe is scheduled to speak at a press conference late afternoon Wednesday.

