Neighborhood Santa Brightens Alexandria's West End

From hanging the lights to hammering down lawn displays -- just the thought of decorating one home for the holidays can be stressful.

But an Alexandria, Virginia, man has taken on that difficult task for his entire street for about 20 years.

From Thanksgiving onward, Richard Stone can be found outside preparing North Paxton Street for Christmas.

“It does take a little bit of a toll. I must admit, my wife is like, 'How many hours are you going to be outside tonight?' And I say, 'Well, I’ll try to limit it to one hour tonight and be back in,'” Stone said.

While his own display is colorful, Stone's focus isn't about making it bigger and better. He said it's simply about spreading the light.

“I don’t charge anything. I like doing it,” Stone said.

He often takes decorations from his own stash, including the stars he hangs on his neighbors' trees -- with their permission, of course.

"He loves this. He's got a big smile on his face at all times. It doesn't matter what the weather is - he's been out in the rain, he's been out in the cold," said neighbor Katy Matthews.

Nick Schaper recently moved nextdoor to Stone.

“We had heard that it was a tradition and we were looking forward to seeing what that actually looked like, but it’s been even better than we expected,” Schaper said.

Stone's three daughters grew up learning this neighborly bond.

“So, this is like his busiest time of year and it’s really impressive that he always seems to make time for family friends and just helping out the community in general,” Maddie Stone said.

And while to many it may seem like a lot of trouble, to Stone, the reason is simple.

“You know, when you turn the corner at night and you just look down the street, you just smile.”