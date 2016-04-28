What to Know The computer-adaptive tests this year for 7th and 8th graders each have 53 items.

Nearly 400,000 Virginia elementary and middle school students will take shorter Standards of Learning math tests this spring.

The state is expanding the use of computer-adaptive testing, which it says means shorter exams for students.

The Virginia Department of Education says the computer-adaptive version of the test third graders will take this year has just 32 items. Last year, the exam third graders took had 50 items.

The computer-adaptive tests this year for 7th and 8th graders each have 53 items. Last year, their traditional tests had 60 items.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe says computer-adaptive tests "can reduce stress and frustration for students, teachers and parents.''

Lawmakers approved the governor's requests for $7.2 million to make all Standards of Learning math and reading exams for grades 3-8 computer adaptive by 2017.

