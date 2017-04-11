Two students at George Washington University have the mumps, according to the university’s Colonial Health Center.

The students have been isolated, as per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The health center has also contacted other students who may have been in contact with the sick students.

According to the CDC, mumps is a contagious viral disease. The virus can be spread to others by direct contact with infected respiratory secretions such as saliva or discharge from the nose or throat of the infected individual. The virus can also spread when the infected person coughs or sneezes.

Students who think they may have symptoms are encouraged to call Colonial Health Center at 202-994-5300 (24/7) and ask to speak to a clinician for a phone assessment before visiting the center in person.