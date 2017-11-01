Multiple Houses Evacuated for Gas Smell in Rockville

Several houses were evacuated in Rockville, Maryland, Wednesday night after residents smelled gas.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted that the widespread smell was in the 800 block of 1st Street. Piringer originally stated there were "hazardous" levels of gas in the homes.

A resident called complaining of a gas odor and dipatch started getting more calls about the odor, Piringer said. It's likely gasoline was poured into the sewer, he said.

A hazmat team was investigating as residents in the homes were sent to a nearby shopping center, Piringer said.

News4's Shomari Stone reports people are now being allowed back in their homes.

Some roads are closed in the area, Piringer said.

There was no fire or any injuries, Piringer said.

