A man driving a moped has life-threatening injuries after striking a traffic sign on Glebe Road in Arlington, Virginia, police say.

Th crash happened about 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of 24th Road South and South Glebe Road. The driver has been taken to a hospital.

Some lanes on Glebe Road were closed and the I-395 S ramp was blocked as police investigated the crash. All roads are back open.

