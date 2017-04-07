Montgomery County Firefighter Dies While On Duty

A Montgomery County, Maryland, firefighter has died after he was found unresponsive at a fire station Friday, fire officials say.

Coworkers found Montgomery County Firefighter Charles "Rick" Gentilcore, 52, unresponsive and suffering from a medical condition about 3:30 p.m. at the Burtonsville Volunteer Fire Department.

Rescue workers immediately started treating him and he was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue workers escorted Gentilcore's body to the medical examiner's office in Baltimore.

Gentilcore was with the fire department for 23 years.

Fallen firefighter being escorted to Baltimore pic.twitter.com/P5HT5ygaEo — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 8, 2017

No further information was immediately available.