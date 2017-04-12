...You know what really gets our goat?

If you just happen to own some goats, you might want to do a quick headcount. Any missing?

Animal control officers nabbed a goat after it showed up on the doorstep of a Montgomery County home.

"After a bit of a chase, our officers managed to nab this cute little outlaw (seen here befriending their reflection)," the Montgomery County Animal Services & Adoption Center said in a Facebook post... which obviously included a photo of the goat smiling into the glass door of a home.

"By the way, if you're missing an ear-tagged goat and live in or near Aspen Hill, you may want to get in touch with us!" the post continued.

The goat was caught in the 2300 block of Twin Valley Lane in Aspen Hill. It's now at the Animal Services Center at 7315 Muncaster Mill Road in Derwood.