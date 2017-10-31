Missing Woman Last Seen Leaving Va. Hospital

Fairfax County police are searching for a 65-year-old woman who was last seen at a Virginia hospital.

Nannea Johnson left her caretaker at the Springfield Healthplex Hospital just after 2 p.m. Monday. Police say she left the building on foot.

Johnson was wearing a dark gray jacket, black pants and dark shoes. She was also carrying a light gray sweatshirt and a white handbag.

Police say Johnson suffers from a cognitive impairment and is also in need of medication. She was not carrying an ID when she left and may not know her name. Her family frequently calls her "Nan," and police say she may respond to that.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call 571-585-2378.