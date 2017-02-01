Missing Virginia Mom, Baby May Be in Danger, Police Say

Growing concern in Fairfax County about a missing teen and her baby. The pair went missing more than two weeks ago, and friends and family are worried about their safety. News4's David Culver reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

A 16-year-old girl and her 5-month-old baby have been missing for two weeks, and Fairfax County police believe the two may be in danger.

Lizzy Rivera Colindres and her son, Aidan David Castillo Rivera, were last seen at their home on Rhoden Court in Springfield on Jan. 14.

Police initially believed Rivera Colindres left voluntarily with her son's father, 18-year-old Jose Ivan Castillo Rivas, but new information suggests she may have left out of fear of him.

"We're learning that their may have been some issues of contention between the two. We believe he has some gang ties," Fairfax County Police Department spokeswoman Tawny Wright said. "I don't know whether that plays into her particular risk for safety, but it obviously isn't a good situation."

A family friend told News4 the mother and child left with just their pajamas on.

Rivera Colindres is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has long, black hair with lighter highlights. Police say Rivera Colindres also wears eyeglasses.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.