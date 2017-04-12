Missing Va. Man, 72, Has Dementia, Police Say

Fairfax County police are searching for a 72-year-old man who has dementia.

Melvin "Mel" Wylie was last seen at 3:30 p.m Tuesday in the Alexandria section of the county. Police say he was driving eastbound on Edsall Road near Industrial Drive.

Wylie has dementia and may be in need of medical attention, according to police.

Wylie is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds and has hazel eyes. Police believe he was driving his 2008 black For Taurus with Virginia license plates XTC3818. Police say the car has damage to the front driver's side.

If you have information that can help police, call 703-691-2131.