Missing Alexandria Teen Could Be in Danger, Police Say

A 17-year-old girl missing in Alexandria, Virginia, might be in danger, according to Fairfax County police.

Venus Romero Iraheta was reported missing by her mother on Monday, Jan. 9. Her mother told a school resource officer at Annandale High School that Venus had gone missing and the officer tried to reach out to Venus.

The officer was able to speak to her briefly, but couldn't figure out where she was, police say.

Police believe she ran away. Detectives received anonymous information she was involved with known gang members and had received threats, police said.

Anyone with information about Venus' wherabouts is asked to call Detective M. Fox at (571) 489-7296 or Detective K. Mason at (571) 585-2378. You can also call the Fairfax County police at (703) 691-2131 or report an anonymous tip to Crime Solvers electronically by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or by calling 1 (866)411-TIPS (8477).