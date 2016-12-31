Just like last year, Metro riders can score free rides on both Metrobus and Metrorail on New Year's Eve, courtesy of Miller Lite.

You've just got to wait for the ball to drop first. Rides will become free at midnight on Jan. 1, with free service until 3 a.m., according to WMATA.

Metrorail riders should enter and exit the system using either their SmarTrip cards as usual -- but they won't be charged for trips originating after midnight, WMATA said. (You can check when the last train of the night will leave from your preferred station online here; just add three hours to the times shown.)

Metrobus riders will simply need to show their SmarTrip cards to their bus drivers to board for free.

WMATA said Miller Lite will reimburse the transit system for the cost of all trips taken for those three hours of late-night service.