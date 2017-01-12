Metro's SafeTrack Work to Pick Back Up in February

Metro announced plans for SafeTrack work to pick back up starting in February. News4 Transportation Reporter Adam Tuss has the details. (Published Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017)

Metro’s SafeTrack program will kick back into gear next month with a segment shutdown on the Blue Line.

No trains will run between the Rosslyn and Pentagon stations for 18 days, starting Feb. 11.

Metro says trains will run between Franconia-Springfield and Reagan National Airport only. The Arlington Cemetery station, which will be closed during the surge, will be served by buses.

Service on the Orange, Silver and Yellow lines will be normal.

Metro says it will release additional information on bus service and travel alternatives two weeks before the beginning of each remaining surge.

The next SafeTrack surge will begin March 4, with continuous single-tracking on the Blue and Yellow lines between Braddock Road and Huntington/Van Dorn Street stations.

Metro says trains will run every 24 minutes. During this time, riders are advised to consider alternate travel options.

The surge will last until March 26.

From March 26 until April 2, trains will continuously single-track between King Street and Huntington. Riders who use the Van Dorn Street or Franconia-Springfield will be encouraged to use Huntington, Eisenhower Ave or King Street instead.

On the Yellow Line, trains will single-track between King Street and Huntington from April 3 until April 9.

Metro has not released the remaining surge dates, but the transit agency says the SafeTrack program will end in late June.