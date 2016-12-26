Metro's SafeTrack Work on Hold for Holidays, January

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s SafeTrack program is taking a break for the holidays and the month of January before making a final push in 2017 to address safety and reliability for the rail system.

Beginning in February and lasting until at least spring, work on the Blue, Yellow and Green lines will slow Metrorail riders. The final timetable of the 2017 work hasn’t been officially released, but WMATA has identified the areas where they will be working.

Braddock Road-Van Dorn Street/Huntington (Blue and Yellow) (two surges)

Rosslyn-Pentagon (Blue)

Greenbelt-College Park (Green)

While exact dates haven’t been announced, Metro said January will stay clear in anticipation of winter weather and the presidential inauguration. They will be identifying and addressing other maintenance issues in January, so some trips in January may be temporarily delayed in the rail system for that work.