Metro to Open Early for Women's March on Washington

The Metrorail system will open early and run additional trains on Saturday for the hundreds of thousands of people expected to attend the Women's March on Washington.

Metro officials announced Wednesday morning that on Saturday trains will begin to run two hours early, at 5 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. Trains will operate on an "enhanced Saturday schedule," with as many as two dozen additional trains running on the Red, Orange and Yellow lines.

"Metro heard from lots of customers about the need for additional service this weekend and worked quickly to respond," WMATA chair Jack Evans said.

Riders can expect trains every 4 to 6 minutes Saturday on every line, Metro said.

Anyone taking Metrorail to the march is advised to use the L'Enfant Plaza or Capitol South stations, to avoid crowding.

On Inauguration Day, Metro will open at 4 a.m. and run at near rush-hour service levels.