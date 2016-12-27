Metro to Install Public WiFi at All Underground Stations

Metro passengers will soon be able to check emails or stream music during their commute -- even if they're underground.

Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld has approved a plan to install public access WiFi at all underground stations.

Currently, six Metrorail stations are a part of the free Wi-Fi pilot program. The six stations are Metro Central, Gallery Place, Judiciary Square, Union Station, Archives and L’Enfant Plaza.

The expansion will begin in the summer of 2017, with 60 percent of the underground stations online by the end of the year, Metro said in a statement Tuesday.

The remaining stations will be completed in 2018.