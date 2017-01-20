Metro says ridership for Donald Trump's inauguration is down by nearly 50 percent when compared President Barack Obama's 2013 inauguration. (Published Friday, Jan. 20, 2017)

Inauguration Crowd Much Lighter on Metro Than in Years Past

Far fewer riders used Washington's Metro system on Friday than for previous inaugurations.

As of 11 a.m., 193,000 trips had been taken. At the same time in 2013, Metro recorded 317,000 ride, a difference of 48 percent.

But Metro says the highest inauguration ridership number in recent years was recorded during Obama's first inauguration; 513,000 rides were recorded by 11 a.m. that cold January day.

There were 197,000 at 11 a.m. in 2005 for President George W. Bush's second inauguration.

5 Metro Stations Closed for Inaugural Events

Five Metro stations -- Federal Triangle, Mt. Vernon Square, National Archives, Pentagon and Smithsonian -- were closed Friday for security reasons. But crowds remained light despite the closures.

At 7 a.m., Metro said parking was still available at its parking lots and garages.. No station was more than 40 percent full.

Metrorail will be open from 4 a.m. to midnight Friday, running peak service from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m.