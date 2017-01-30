Metro Closing Six Stations Downtown Over the Weekend

Metro will close six stations this weekend due to maintenance work. Orange, Silver and Blue lines will be disrupted downtown Saturday and Sunday.

Farragut West, McPherson Square, Federal Triangle, Smithsonian, Federal Center SW and Capitol South will be closed. The lower level platforms of Metro Center and L’Enfant Plaza also will be closed.

To accommodate the maintenance work, free shuttle buses will replace all trains between the Foggy Bottom and Eastern Market stations on both days of the closures.

Customers traveling through the affected area should allow up to 45 minutes of additional travel time according to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

The major maintenance work will include installation of cellphone and radio infrastructures to provide improved communication in tunnels, fixing displaced ceiling tiles and track improvements to rails, fasteners, insulators and other components. The work in these stations will be done by multiple metro crews.

Additional info about weekend service will be provided on Metro’s website.