Men Armed With Assault Rifles Take Empty Bag From Armored Car Guard

Two men armed with assault rifles attempted to rob an armored car Wednesday, but all they got away with was an empty bag, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

An armored car employee with an empty currency bag was walking toward a business in the 5400 block of 5th Street in northwest D.C. when the gunmen rushed him, ordered him to the ground and took the bag, police said.

They got into a black four-door car, possibly a Dodge or Chrysler, and sped away, police said.

They ditched the empty bag around the corner in the 300 block of Kennedy Street NW.