Maryland Woman Reunited With Firefighter Who Saved Her Life

A Maryland woman has finally met the Prince George's County firefighter who saved her life.

Brianna Morrissette crashed her car in July. Somehow during the crash, her seatbelt wrapped around her and started choking her.

Firefighter William Gressen said he found Morrissette by chance, not knowing why he went down the road to where her car was. He said he just knew something didn't feel right.

"I'm very grateful, from the bottom of my heart," Morrissette said through tears when the two met again on Wednesday.

The two shared an emotional hug during their reunion.

"I would pray that -- I have daughters -- someone would look out for them if they were in need," Gressen said.

Morrissette and Gressen's reunion revealed that they share the same birthday.

