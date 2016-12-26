What to Know Police said troopers from the North East barracks responded to a two vehicle collision on Pulaski Highway, where a man was killed.

While at that accident, a car plowed through a road closure, striking a SHA vehicle and MSP cruiser, injuring a police investigator.

Police said troopers from the North East barracks responded to a two vehicle collision on Pulaski Highway, where Estel Privett, 74, of Cecil County was killed. In response to the collision, Maryland State Police and the Maryland State Highway Administration closed the roadway to allow investigators to work the scene.

About 90 minutes after the original accident, police said Kevin Roberts, 56, of Cecil County, drove through the road closure, running over multiple traffic cones and flares, and struck a SHA vehicle. Roberts’ vehicle continued, hitting a marked MSP cruiser, pushing it into an investigator, who was on foot.

The investigator and Roberts were transported to Christiana Hospital in Delaware.

Police said impairment by alcohol and controlled dangerous substance were contributing factors to the second collision. No charges have been filed in either collision.