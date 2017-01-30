Maryland Mother Charged with Child Abuse of Daughter, 4

A Montgomery County, Maryland, mother was arrested Saturday in connection with the abuse of her daughter, 4, who is in critical condition at a Washington, D.C., hospital, according to detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department.

Iris Hernandez Rivas, 20, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, was charged one count of first-degree child abuse and one count of first-degree assault.

Police said they responded to a call from the Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville, Maryland, on Thursday, Jan. 26, about a young girl that had multiple bruises on her body and was suffering from head trauma they believed was the result of physical abuse.

When detectives spoke with Rivas, she told them she kicked the girl in the body after becoming angry that the girl did not brush her teeth. Rivas said the victim fell backward and struck her head on the living room wall, falling to the ground.

Detectives said Rivas said the girl went to the bathroom and turned on the shower. She said she discovered the victim face down in the bathtub but waited about an hour before calling 911.

Rivas also told detectives the bruises on the victim’s body were due to her striking her daughter with a belt several days prior. Rivas is currently being held without bond.

The girl was transferred from the Rockville hospital to the Children’s National Medical Center in Washington. She is listed in critical condition.