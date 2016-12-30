Maryland Gov. Hogan Will Attend Trump Inauguration

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has said he didn't vote for Trump, but he will attend the Inauguration.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will attend President Trump's inauguration, the governor's office confirmed late Friday.

"Governor Hogan has been invited to the Inauguration, and he he and the First Lady look forward to attending," the governor's office said in a statement.

Hogan, Maryland's second Republican governor in almost 50 years, did not support Trump in the election. In fact, he said publicly that he had written in his father's name when he cast his ballot for president.

However, after Trump won, Hogan congratulated him, then suggested that Trump might help bring jobs to Maryland -- including, possibly, the FBI headquarters.

"As Governor Hogan has repeatedly said following the election, he is committed to working with the incoming Trump administration just as he has successfully worked with the Obama administration to promote what is in Maryland's best interest," the statement read.