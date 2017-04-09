Man's Body Found Floating in Debris in Tidal Basin | NBC4 Washington
Man's Body Found Floating in Debris in Tidal Basin

    A National Parks ranger found a body of a man floating in the Tidal Basin Saturday morning.

    A report from the Metropolitan Police Department said the ranger was conducting daily checks when she saw the body in debris at the Inlet Bridge around 10:15 a.m. Saturday. Harbor patrol boats were summoned to the scene and pulled the body to the shoreline.

    According to information on the body, the victim was identified as Tafari Jamal Popo, 21, in the police report. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine why he died.

