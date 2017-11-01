Woody Simmons holds up his check for $10 million, which he won his first time playing the Virginia Lottery's "Extreme Millions" Scratcher game.

It only took one lottery game for a Maryland man to become a multimillionaire.

Woody Simmons, a U.S. Postal Service worker, discovered that he had won the $10 million top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s “Extreme Millions” game in the parking lot of Optimax Service Center in Woodbridge, according to a statement from the Virginia Lottery.

“I just screamed in my car with all the windows up!” he said, according to the statement.

Simmons picked up his prize on Wednesday, choosing the one-time cash option of more than $6.5 million before taxes instead of taking the $10 million over 30 years, the statement said.

Simmons often shops at the service center and saw a sign for the new game while in the store, the statement said.

“I thought, ‘Well, let me take a chance,’” Simmons said.

It was definitely Simmons’ lucky day. The chances of winning that top prize are 1 in 2,937,600, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Simmons wasn’t the only winner. The store that sold his ticket will receive $50,000 from the Virginia Lottery.

Simmons’ $10 million prize is the highest prize that any Virginia Lottery Scratcher game offers and the “Extreme Millions” game has prizes ranging from $30 to $10 million, the statement said.

There are three more $10 million prizes that remain unclaimed for the game.