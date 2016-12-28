A man who pushed an 82-year-old man during an argument over a television at an assisted living facility in Alexandria, Virginia, will not face charges for the elderly man's death, the Commonwealth's attorney announced Wednesday.

Hunter Alexander died on Oct. 26, two days after a fellow resident of the Sunrise of Alexandria facility in the 3200 block of Duke Street pushed Alexander, causing a fracture to his hip. The injury led to cardiac complications and, ultimately, Alexander's death, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney Bryan Porter.

Porter said he will not seek a grand jury indictment against the 77-year-old man that pushed Alexander because there was no evidence the man intended to harm or kill Alexander and he suffers from severe dementia.

"If the 77-year old were charged, the facts and my experience suggest that his dementia would cause him to immediately be deemed incompetent by the court," Porter said. "Given his mental state, there is no reasonable probability that attempts to restore him to competency would be successful. In other words, if he were charged is it extremely unlikely that he would ever be brought to trial."

The man has been moved from the Sunrise of Alexandria to a facility in another state that is "capable of providing him the care and attention he needs," Porter said.

Sunrise of Alexandria bills their facilities as providing "the best possible lifestyle for each resident," their website said. They offer 24-hour staffing, daily activities and group trips.