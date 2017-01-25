Montgomery County police officer Noah Leotta, 24, was struck and critically injured as he worked a DUI patrol in December 2015. He died from his injuries a week later.

Luis Reluzco, the Maryland man who struck and killed a Montgomery County police officer who was on DUI patrol in 2015, has asked a court to reduce his prison sentence.

In court filings obtained by the News4 I-Team, Reluzco's attorney has formally requested a judge reconsider the 10-year sentence handed down in October.

In his court filing, Reluzco's attorney said Reluzco "has at all times behaved as a model prisoner, participating and completing all programs that could aid him in his quest for rehabilitation." His attorney said Reluzco "remains truly contrite."

Reluzco is serving his sentence at the state prison in Hagerstown. The 10-year sentence was the maximum allowed under the law.

Chief Manger: Officer Died Trying to Prevent Crime That Killed Him

RAW VIDEO: Montgomery County Police Chief Thomas Manger spoke after the procession for Officer Noah Leotta, who died after being struck by a suspected drunken driver. (Published Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015)

In the court filings, the attorney said Reluzco would request a formal hearing to make his case to the judge. A spokesman for the Montgomery County state's attorney said he was aware of the request, and would likely issue a formal response if a hearing is scheduled.

On Dec. 3, 2015, Reluzco hit and critically injured officer Noah Leotta, 24, as Leotta worked a DUI patrol. He had pulled over another driver at Rockville Pike and Edmonston Drive in Rockville, Maryland, and was outside of his cruiser when Reluzco smashed into the cruiser and then hit Leotta.

Leotta died from his injuries a week later.

Reluzco drove with a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit and with evidence of marijuana and Xanax in his system. He admitted drinking beer and bourbon for about three hours on the date of the crash, police have said.

Moments after getting behind the wheel, Reluzco slammed into Leotta and sideswiped his police cruiser before coming to a stop, never realizing he hit the officer, investigators said.

Reluzco's attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.