The White House was put on lockdown for nearly two hours Wednesday after a man threw items over a fence.

The man threw "personal belongings" over a fence on the north side of the complex about 10:30 a.m., a Secret Service spokesman said. The man was immediately taken into custody.

The Secret Service inspected the White House grounds to ensure nothing dangerous made it past the fence line. The White House complex returned to normal operations once the sweeps were complete.

The incident comes a day after a man fleeing a robbery jumped over a White House fence Tuesday afternoon in a bid to escape, the Secret Service said.

Additional information was not released immediately.

