Man Struck by Metro Train; Blue, Orange Lines Delayed

Metro trains on the Blue and Orange Lines are delayed after a man jumped in front of a train and was killed, officials say.

It appears the man intentionally jumped into the path of an Orange Line train in the L'Enfant Plaza station, a Metro representative said. He has died, the D.C. fire department said in an update.

Blue and Orange Line trains are running on a single track between the Smithsonian and Federal Center stations. Riders should expect delays in both directions.

The Silver Line is only running between the Wiehle-Reston East and Ballston stations.

