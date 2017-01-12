Police Release Video From Fatal New Year's Eve Stabbing

Police are asking the public to help identify a man who they say is a person of interest in a Dec. 31 stabbing in the 4600 block of East Capitol Street, NE.

Police are asking the public to help identify a man who they say is a person of interest in a fatal New Year's Eve stabbing.

Thursday, police released a video of the man.

At around 12 a.m. on Dec. 31, a passerby notified police of a man lying on the ground in the 4600 block of East Capitol Street, NE. The 25-year-old man, identified as Antonias Deangelo Butler, was found unconscious. He had been stabbed, police say.

Police say Butler was pronounced dead at the hospital. He lived in southeast D.C.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information can also be submitted to the Text Tip Line by sending a text to 50411.