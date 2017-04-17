Man Shot to Death Outside Manassas Restaurants

A 25-old-man was shot and killed overnight in Manassas, Virginia.

A man in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in the 9000 block of Centreville Road called 911 after hearing shots fired about 1:10 a.m. Monday.

“I heard two shots at first and then right after that three more shots,” he said.

He said it took him a few minutes to find the victim, who was face down on the asphalt outside a diner next to the McDonald’s. The victim suffered gunshot and knife wounds.

“They tried to slice him pretty bad,” the witness said. “He was cut deep.”

He tried to get information from the victim, but the victim couldn’t speak.

“I was like, 'Who did this to you? What happened? What's going on?’ and all he could do was moan,” he said.

In a nearby mobile home park, a man heard the shots and saw two men running down the street “like they stole something.”

“One of the guys had a gun in his hand,” he said. “The other guy had something that looked like a gun in his pocket.”

He said they jumped a fence into another mobile home park.

Police searched with K9 but didn’t find them.

The owner of Don Julio's said the victim was inside his restaurant and bar last night but wasn’t involved in any incidents inside. The owner shared his security video with police.

Police also towed away a white SUV parked behind the diner.