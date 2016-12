A man was shot and killed in Capitol Heights, Maryland, Thursday night, police say.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body at 3914 Byers St. about 8:45 p.m., Prince George's County police said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for more information.