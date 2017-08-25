A 70-year-old man who was canoeing with a child and another adult has died after a canoeing accident in Fairfax County, police say.

James Peith, of Clifton, Virginia, died after the canoe capsized in Burke Lake, Fairfax County police said in a statement.

Rescuers responded to the lake in Burke about 2:20 p.m. One adult and a child had been rescued, but Peith had vanished.

First-responders searched for Peith by air and using a dive team for hours.

His body was found about 6 p.m. "using sonar equipment," police said.

A medical examiner will determine Peith's cause of death.

Information on the cause of the accident was not released.