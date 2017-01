A man has died Sunday after a shooting in Temple Hills, Maryland.

About 2:30 p.m., Prince George's County police responded to a shooting in the area of Hill Park Dr. and Dunlap St.

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds outside.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

No further information was immediately available.

