D.C. police tells News4's Jackie Bensen officers chased the stolen car, then stopped pursuing the driver but the vehicle kept speeding and eventually crashed. (Published Friday, Dec. 23, 2016)

Suspect In Custody After Suspected Stolen Car Involved in Fatal Crash in NE DC

A man died in a crash involving a vehicle pursued by police earlier Friday evening, according to D.C. police.

An officer spotted a vehicle carjacked earlier this week and started to pursue it but lost track of it, police said.

Police later came upon the vehicle in the 4200 block of East Capitol Street NE at Benning Road. It had been involved in a crash with three other vehicles, police said.

A man in one of the three other vehicles was rushed to a hospital, where he died, police said.

No one else was hospitalized.

A male juvenile is in custody, police said.