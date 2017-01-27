Police are searching for a suspect they say forced a man to go to several ATMs in the Georgetown area. News4's Derrick Ward reports. (Published Friday, Jan. 27, 2017)

D.C. police are searching for a man they say kidnapped another man in Georgetown and forced him to withdraw money from ATMs and buy big-ticket items at retail stores in D.C. and Maryland.

About 3:20 p.m. Thursday, the victim was walking in the 3400 block of O street NW when the suspect approached him asking him for money, police said. Before he could answer, the suspect grabbed him and forced him into a vehicle.

The suspect then drove the victim to multiple ATMs along Wisconsin Ave. between Tenleytown and Friendship Heights and tried to force the victim to withdraw money. The suspect also tried to make at least two large purchases at stores along the same route.

Police released a video on Friday that shows the suspect in what appears to be a jewelry store. The video also shows the suspect's vehicle, a light gray or silver SUV or crossover style vehicle.

The suspect released the victim after none of the transactions went through, police said.

Police said the suspect is described as a white male in his late 30's to 40's. He stands about 5-feet-9 to 6 feet tall, with a medium build, dark colored hair, a dark colored mustache and beard. He was last seen wearing a black suit, black shirt, gray neck tie and black shoes.

Two former secretaries of state – John Kerry and Madeline Albright – live near the block where the alleged kidnapping happened.

“We’ve always felt pretty safe around here,” said resident Maggie Nemecz. “Our neighbor right here was John Kerry so there was lots of Secret Service, but now that he’s not there anymore it might be a little different."

Despite being troubled by the crime, there are still residents who feel safe in the area.

“I’ve lived here for five years and I’ve always felt safe,” said resident Marina Paul. “Obviously when you live in a city you’re always on the lookout.”

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to the department's text tip line at 50411.